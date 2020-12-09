MINI Countryman Boardwalk Edition unveiled

Mini is launching a new special edition version of their Clubman, the MINI Countryman Boardwalk Edition.

There will be just 325 units of this special edition Mini Clubman made available and it will retail for £31,600 on the road.

Introducing the new MINI Countryman Boardwalk Edition. With just 325 units for sale in the UK, the latest addition to the MINI family is offered with the Cooper 1.5-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine producing 136hp, or 2.0-litre Cooper S engine delivering 178hp. Both may be specified with either Manual or Automatic transmission.

The MINI Countryman Boardwalk Edition is presented in Deep Laguna Blue Metallic, the first model in the range to have this exclusive colour since the MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition, and has a contrasting black roof, black roof rails and piano black exterior. It has 19” alloy wheels, automatic tailgate, LED headlights and rear lights as standard.

You can find out more details about the new MINI Countryman Boardwalk Edition over at Mini at the link below, it will be available in January.

Source Mini

