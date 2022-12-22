Mini Convertible Seaside Edition unveiled

Mini has unveiled a new limited edition of its Convertible, the Mini Convertible Seaside Edition, the car will be available in two colors.

This new version of the Mini Convertible comes with a range of exclusive features and design elements, you can see more information below.

From February 2023, the limited Seaside Edition of the MINI Convertible will accentuate this stylish model’s hallmark features with an edition-specific design in the exterior and interior. Double decorative stripes in white run from the side doors to the rear of the vehicle, and the exclusive exterior design is rounded off with a unique graphic on the front apron, where a stylised 30 once again refers to the model’s anniversary.

This contrasts elegantly with the maritime-inspired paint finish Caribbean Aqua, emphasising the sporty character of the open-top four-seater. In the Nanuq White finish, the consistently light-coloured bodywork has a particularly elegant appeal: here the MINI Convertible is reminiscent of spotted clouds against a deep-blue summer sky.

The side scuttles with the edition’s discreet “Seaside” lettering pick up on the 30th model anniversary with graphically designed numerals in light and dark blue. The round birthday is also celebrated with exclusive “Seaside” lettering in sporty orange on the rear. Meanwhile the 18-inch alloy wheels in Pulse Spoke design are reminiscent of pulsating waves in the water. By contrast, the specific wheel caps stand still: here, the number of the anniversary appears once more. A weight behind them ensures a perfect appearance at all times.

You can find out more details about the new Mini Convertible Seaside Edition opver at Mini at the link below.

Source Mini





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals