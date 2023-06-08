Minecraft game finally arrives Chromebook computers

Chromebook. The game’s version for Chromebooks includes the enthralling Trails & Tales Update, which will undoubtedly amplify the Minecraft experience. The compatibility of Minecraft extends to all Chromebooks that have been launched in the last three years. What’s more, Minecraft on Chromebook introduces cross-play functionality. So, if you would like to team up with friends across multiple devices, Minecraft has got you covered.

This compatibility spans devices like Android, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and Windows computers. You can engage in the creative mode with unlimited blocks or collaborate on epic builds, or dive into survival mode, where you and your friends can gather resources and craft tools to fend off danger.

Minecraft Chromebook game

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition is now accessible for purchase on the Google Play Store, specifically for Chromebook users. This comprehensive package comes with access to the vibrant Minecraft Marketplace and allows gameplay on Realms. If you are wondering how to ensure the smoothest gameplay experience, simply check the recommended device specifications provided on the Minecraft website.

“We are constantly working to bring the best gaming experiences to Chromebooks, whether they’re new devices or new games. And today, we’re announcing that Minecraft is now officially available on Chromebook.” Explains Google.

“Like ghasts and the Nether, Minecraft and Chromebooks are better together! The blocky game you know and love is now on Chromebook, which means you can mine, craft, survive and explore on even more devices. Plus, there’s seamless cross-play for you and all your friends on Minecraft: Bedrock Edition! Download on the Google Play Store now! Find out more at Minecraft.net.”

Source : Google



