Convert your iPad into an iMac using the Miguol iPad stand

Apple iPad owners looking to increase their productivity and enjoy a more ergonomic working position while using their tablet may be interested in a new versatile iPad and iPhone stand called the Miguol. Specifically designed to provide an easy way to transform your iPad into an iMac thanks to the stands integrated hub and magnetic mounting system.

Once attached to the Miguol stand, the ergonomic screen position allows you to enjoy using your tablet with a keyboard and mouse and keeps your iPhone close at hand to use as a second screen. The integrated iPad hub includes a microSD card slot, HDMI connection, USB port and dual USB-C ports.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $89 or £66 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 44% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Multi-functional iPad stand

“Miguol – A multi-functional 3-in-1 stand for iPad, which includes a magnetic stand, a hub, and a cellphone stand. The various ports allow your iPad and cellphone to be connected to more external devices, Limitless possibility for extension with Miguol! Say good bye to your messy desktop! The Miguol put iPad stand and Cellphone stand together, your desk will be tidier than ever from now on.”

With the assumption that the Miguol crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the Miguol iPad stand project view the promotional video below.

“Miguol features two USB-C, one USB 2.0, Micro SD slot and a HDMI 2.0 port which support 4K@60Hz. These enable you to do a variety of everyday tasks. For example, you can read and edit different files including videos or documents on TF cards. It can also let you connect flash drives, portable hard drives, mouse, gaming pad, projector and more, meeting all kinds of requirement including conference, movies, gaming and reading.”

“Miguol stand keeps your device safe and secure whether you are in a still position or on the move. Its design includes 80 strong built-in magnets which can easily attach to iPad or a cellphone. So, you can easily take care of your agenda, stay in touch with others or simply have fun.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the iPad stand, jump over to the official Miguol crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

