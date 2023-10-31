25+ Midjourney prompt styles to enhance your creativity

Even with the leaps in technology from Stable Diffusion, OpenAI and Midjourney AI artistry is still in its infancy. Artists can use AI prompts to inspire their creativity and imagination. With the AI art generator using machine learning algorithms to generate unique and creative art pieces from the provided prompts. These Midjourney prompt styles range from simple to complex, mundane to abstract, and can be used in various AI image generators like Leonardo AI, Midjourney and others, offering different looks and styles. Although OpenAI’s new DallE 3 provides a more textual approach allowing you to simply describe exactly what you would like DallE 3 to create.

Using any method of prompting can be enhanced by knowing exactly which words to use to describe your final artwork This guide aims to inspire artists to explore the potential of AI in new directions and to experiment with new and varied prompts to take your AI art to a new level and more interesting directions.

Vintage Cyanotype Photography

This prompt infuses the time-honored cyanotype photographic printing process with contemporary visual elements. It generates a unique blend of old and new by overlaying modern subjects or scenery onto a cyan blue print, much like traditional architectural blueprints. The final product offers a rich, layered aesthetic that marries the nostalgic charm of vintage photography with modern-day appeal, making it perfect for a chic wall poster or art piece.

Vintage Trading Cards

This prompt explores the realm of vintage trading cards but with a humorous and slightly grotesque twist. It not only captures the essence of collectible trading cards but also adds a layer of distressed texture to evoke a sense of nostalgia. The cards create a narrative experience, featuring off-kilter characters or subjects, making them ideal for collectors who appreciate the eccentric.

Modern Whimsical Floral Scenes

Designed to create a visually captivating setting, this prompt merges elements of fantasy with realistic floral arrangements. It allows for personalization of subjects and color schemes, enabling you to tailor-make a scene that feels whimsically real. The resulting compositions evoke the beauty of nature while infusing it with a touch of fantasy, offering a refreshing twist on traditional floral art.

Fashion Portrait in Slim Aarons Style

This prompt is inspired by the iconic work of American photographer Slim Aarons. It blends elements of magic realism with mid-century chic to create fashion portraits that are both timeless and fantastical. The prompt allows for adjustments in fashion styles and background elements, making it possible to create a portrait that resonates with various eras and themes.

Interior Design Layouts

For those fascinated by interior design, this prompt delivers stunningly realistic room layouts that could seamlessly fit into any design magazine. The generated images offer a comprehensive view of a decorated room, showcasing furniture arrangements, color schemes, and even room accessories. This prompt is a boon for design enthusiasts looking to visualize different decor styles before making real-world decisions.

Surreal Landscapes

This prompt allows you to venture into the realm of surrealism while maintaining a foundation of realistic elements. Whether it’s a dreamy sky or bizarre land formations, the resulting scenes are anchored by real-world components, providing a fascinating juxtaposition that challenges the viewer’s perception of reality.

Fantasy Abstract Cloudscapes

For those who find solace in the skies, this prompt creates mesmerizing cloudscapes featuring swirling vortexes and organic forms. The compositions evoke ethereal landscapes that may include realistic or fantasy elements. It’s a perfect choice for those looking to create wallpapers or large-scale prints that have both visual depth and emotional resonance.

How to get the best results from your Midjourney prompts

Retro Futurism Illustrations

This style combines elements from the past and visions of the future to create artwork that feels both nostalgic and forward-looking. It’s ideal for those who appreciate the aesthetics of yesteryears but are fascinated by the possibilities of tomorrow.

Knolling Photography

Organizing objects at 90-degree angles on a flat surface, this style is perfect for instructional or product photography. It offers a visually pleasing way to display various components, tools, or objects.

Cinematic Storyboards

These prompts allow for the creation of sequential art that outlines scenes for filmmaking. They are perfect for visualizing the narrative flow of a movie or video project, capturing the essence of each scene in a simplified form.

Collage Art

This style prompts the AI to merge various visual elements, whether they are photographs, illustrations, or text, into a single composite image. The result is a layered artwork that tells a story or creates a thematic or aesthetic unity.

Geometric Abstraction

Focused on the use of geometric shapes and forms, this style is great for creating abstract art that plays with symmetry, balance, and color interaction.

Colorful Graphic Illustration

This prompt encourages a playful merging of neopop and rizograph styles to produce vibrant graphic illustrations. It allows for the incorporation of emojis and other modern communicative symbols, resulting in artwork that is both visually striking and culturally relevant.

Stenciled Tattoo Design

Geared towards body art enthusiasts, this prompt generates graphic, print-like designs well-suited for tattoos or even t-shirt prints. The resulting images carry a retro vibe, incorporating large blocks of color and bold outlines, offering a stylized look that can be adapted to various subjects and themes.

Caricature Sketch

This prompt delivers offbeat, intricate, and endearing caricature drawings. It utilizes a combination of style words to produce intricate sketches that capture the essence of a subject while exaggerating certain features for comedic or dramatic effect. The final sketches are not just visually intriguing but also emotionally engaging.

Stylized Sketch in Soggy Rain

Ideal for those who appreciate the emotional weight of a scene, this prompt produces detailed and somewhat melancholic sketches set against a backdrop of rain. The generated artwork captures the subdued mood and atmospheric elements, creating a sense of longing or contemplation that resonates with the viewer.

Iconic Art Inspired by the Masters

This prompt leverages the AI’s understanding of classic artworks to generate new pieces inspired by iconic masters like Vermeer. It allows for subject changes and thematic adjustments, letting you create a modern-day rendition of classics like ‘The Girl with the Pearl Earring.’

Artist Combination Scenes

Designed for those who enjoy a fusion of styles, this prompt merges different artistic approaches to create something fresh and exciting. Whether it’s blending Impressionism with Cubism or any other combination, the resulting artwork is a unique intersection of artistic philosophies.

Pop Culture Mashups

This prompt offers a cultural smorgasbord by allowing the blending of various pop culture elements, from Salvador Dali to The Simpsons. It’s an excellent choice for those looking to create artwork that makes a contemporary cultural statement.

Sci-fi Meets Baroque

A feast for lovers of complex art, this prompt combines the intricate details of Baroque art with the futuristic elements of science fiction. The resulting scene is dark, detailed, and unsettling, often featuring a mix of organic and mechanical elements.

Emotionally-Charged Themes

This prompt allows the incorporation of specific emotional undertones, from fear to joy. By explicitly stating the desired emotion, you can guide the AI to generate artwork that not only visually captivates but also emotionally engages the viewer.

Faded Tonal Tint

Ideal for those seeking a more subdued aesthetic, this prompt employs mesotint techniques to produce faded images with slight color tints. The result is a piece of art that feels gentle yet impactful, suitable for a variety of decorative settings.

Tech-Infused Pixel Art

Perfect for the tech-savvy, this prompt merges infographic styles with 8-bit graphics to create pixelated works of art. It allows you to set background colors and incorporate various subjects, resulting in a piece that feels both retro and modern.

Pattern Creation

Geared towards lovers of geometrical and repetitive designs, this prompt facilitates the creation of intricate patterns. Whether you opt for fractals or mosaics, the resulting artwork offers visual depth through its complex layering and shading.

Poetic and Interpretative

This prompt is less about visual specifics and more about thematic vibes. It allows you to guide the AI in a general emotional or thematic direction, resulting in artwork that feels poetic, interpretative, and open to viewer engagement.

These prompts not only serve as a starting point to expand your AI art but also offer a great reference for creative exploration and personalization, allowing you to push the prompts even further. Midjourney can be used to create a diverse range of art styles, from vintage to modern, surreal to iconic, and everything in between. The prompts provided in this guide are not just for copying but to open up your creative imagination and let your artistic ideas take off. So keep exploring, trying new things, and sharing your creations.



