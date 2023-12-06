20 Midjourney Niji Journey styles for amazing artwork

AI is transforming the landscape of visual art, and at the heart of this transformation is Midjourney and the innovative Niji Journey AI model which was recently released as a mobile application. This model is equipped with a “tune” feature that allows users to create a wide array of visual styles. This feature is designed to be user-friendly, making it accessible to both beginners and experienced artists who wish to create eye-catching visuals without the complexity often associated with AI tools.

AI artist Thaeyne has created a fantastic video showcasing 20 new style codes that can be used with Midjourney Niji to create a wide variety of different images and styles depending on your needs. The Niji Journey model is particularly known for its “random” feature, which introduces an element of surprise into the art-making process. This unpredictability can lead to exciting and unexpected results, making each piece of art unique.

However, to fully harness the capabilities of the “Niji” model, users must learn to adjust specific commands. This is especially important for those who are integrating AI bots into platforms like Discord, where it’s recommended to set up separate channels for Midjourney and Niji Journey to prevent confusion between commands.

When it comes to personalizing your artwork, the use of ChatGPT can be incredibly helpful. Simple prompts can help you come up with creative names for your styles, and maintaining a fixed seed number and aspect ratio will ensure that your collection of images is consistent and harmonious.

Niji Journey styles

The video below showcases a selection of 20 distinct Niji Journey styles, each with its own character and appeal. Styles range from the playful “pastural watercolor whimsy” to the bold “vibrant cosmic steampunk birds.” The contrast between styles like “radiant bird humanoids” and “muted steampunk avens” demonstrates the model’s flexibility and range.

Other highlighted styles include the ethereal “impressionistic Aven contemplation” and the contemporary “saturated urban greenhouse,” which offers a fresh perspective on abstract art. The “rustic Japanese pastoral” and “alpine heroic birds” styles pay tribute to classic and natural themes, while the “vibrant whimsical abstracts” and “radiant dynamic energy” styles captivate with their lively compositions.

The collection also features styles that evoke a sense of nostalgia, such as “vintage art nouveau nature” and “earthy Gothic storybook.” Meanwhile, the “bright playful fantasy” and “gentle pastoral watercolor” styles invite viewers into tranquil and imaginative spaces.

Rounding out the collection are the “warm rustic storybook,” “airy whimsical skyscapes,” “vibrant cartoonish greenery,” and “soft idyllic storytelling” styles. Each of these contributes to the diverse array of visual options available through the “tune” feature of “Niji Journey,” offering artists and art enthusiasts a platform to express their creativity.

The Niji Journey model and its “tune” feature are making significant strides in the realm of AI-assisted art creation. This tool not only makes artistic expression more accessible but also encourages a new wave of creators to delve into the fusion of technology and art. Whether you are a professional artist or simply someone with an interest in AI, the Niji Journey model provides a space for you to unleash your creative potential and broaden your artistic expression. Jump over to Thaeyne’s website for a full list of styles to help you create amazing AI art.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals