Microsoft Surface Pro 9 specs leaked

German technology news site WinFuture has apparently been able to get its hands-on leak specifications for Microsoft’s latest Surface Pro 9 tablet hybrid laptop system which builds on the previous models last launched back in 2021 as the aptly named Surface Pro 8 pictured above.

If the details are correct Microsoft will be making available at least three different versions equipped with a variety of hardware configurations possibly in the form of a Microsoft SQ3: based on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3, Intel Core i7-1255U: 8-cores, 12-thread CPU @ up to 4.7 GHz supported by 1.25 GHz Iris Xe graphics, 15-55W TDP, Intel Alder Lake architecture) and Intel Core i5-1235U: 8-cores, 12-thread CPU @ up to 4.4 GHz also supported by 1.2 GHz Iris Xe graphics, 15-55W TDP, Intel Alder Lake architecture. Although nothing has been confirmed as yet by Microsoft.

Surface Pro 9

If the specifications are correct the new versions of the Microsoft Surface Pro should be able to provide up to 22% more single core performance when compared to the Pro 8 although this is just theoretical and has not yet been tested or confirmed. Other features leaked by WinFuture include the news the Surface Pro 9 processor will be supported by to 16GB of RAM and users will be able to choose from 256 GB right up to 1TB of PCIe NVMe solid state storage depending on their needs.

The next generation hybrid Surface tablet from Microsoft will also be equipped with the same 13.5 inch PixelSense display as the companies previous Pro 8 device. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been leaked as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : Liliputing : WinFuture



