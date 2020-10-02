Microsoft Surface Laptop Go launches from $549

Microsoft has today launched a new affordable Surface Laptop Go, equipped with a 12.4” PixelSense display and interactive touchscreen offering users a resolution of 1536 x 1024 pixels or 148 ppi. Other features include Instant On and Fingerprint Power Button for password-free One Touch sign-in on some the of the Surface Laptop Go models.

“Make the most of every day — working, learning, making video calls, and streaming favorite shows with the all-day performance and battery life of Surface Laptop Go. It’s ultra-light and portable, with built-in HD webcam and 12.4″ touchscreen, plus a choice of must-have colors and premium materials — all at an exceptional value to make this your go-to laptop.”

“Play, and code, deliver crisp, high-quality presentations, kick back with a movie night, or transform ideas into stunning visual stories on Surface Laptop Go. “

The Surface Laptop Go offers users a 13 hour battery life and is equipped with a 10th Gen i5 Intel Core processor and features an integrated HD camera and is priced from $549.

