Microsoft Surface Hub 2 Smart Camera unveiled

Microsoft has unveiled a new accessory for its Surface Hub 2S, the Microsoft Surface Hub 2 Smart Camera and the device will retail for $799.

The Microsoft Surface Hub 2 Smart Camera comes with a 12 megapixel sensor and it features AI that can detect people, lighting conditions and more.

Surface Hub 2 Smart Camera is more than a professional grade camera. It is the first AI-powered camera from Microsoft. Surface Hub 2 Camera reframes, adjusts lighting and enables incredibly wide angles of view, all without any warping, distortions or depth-of-field issues that might otherwise limit what is visible. The team put tremendous work into tuning the experience to capture and frame what is occurring in the room while being smooth and natural for remote viewers or participants. Whether someone leaves the room, enters or walks up to interact with the display, everyone in the room is in view and in focus. This is possible through a combination of technologies working together.

Here are some of the features:

A 12-megapixel sensor, with a stellar 136-degree field of view lens that can keep things near (.4m) and far (8m) simultaneously in crisp focus across a wide variety conference room sizes and configurations

1 Teraflop of compute power (a trillion floating point calculations per second)

A new algorithm we developed to automatically compensate for tilt, distortions and wide-angle corrections so object appear as they would in real life

AI that can detect people across a variety of postures, lighting conditions and rooms, ensuring every participant is equally visible

You can find out more information about the new Microsoft Surface Hub 2 Smart Camera over at Microsoft at the link below.

Source Microsoft

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals