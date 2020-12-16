Microsoft Surface Duo headed to the UK, Canada, Germany and France in 2021

Microsoft has announced that they will be launching their Surface Duo in the UK next year, it will also be launching in Canada, Germany, and France.

The Microsoft Surface Duo launched in the US back in August, Microosft has not revealed any details on the exact launch date of the device for the UK, Europe and Canada.

Since introducing Surface Duo in August 2020, people have asked when we would make this product available outside of the US. We’re pleased to share that in early 2021, we’ll be offering Surface Duo in Canada, United Kingdom, France and Germany. We’re excited to share more information at the beginning of 2021, so stay tuned for more.

You cam find out more details about the new Microsoft Surface Duo over at Microsoft at the link below.

Source Microsoft

