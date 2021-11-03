New Microsoft Loop app provides a canvas where you can think, plan and create together

Microsoft has this week introduced a new application designed to help you think, plan and create together in the form of Microsoft Loop. The new app combines a powerful and flexible canvas together with portable components allowing you to synchronize your thoughts across applications. Check out the intro video below to learn more about the new Microsoft Loop app and its features.

“Shared spaces that allow you and your team to see and group everything important to your project, making it easy for you to catch up on what everyone is working on and track progress toward shared goals. We will disclose more about the availability of the Microsoft Loop app in upcoming months.”

Microsoft Loop

” Today, we are introducing Microsoft Loop, a new app that combines a powerful and flexible canvas with portable components that move freely and stay in sync across apps—enabling teams to think, plan, and create together. Organize everything you need for your project – files, links, and data from other apps– into a single workspace. It is easy to use portable components to complete work in chat, meetings, or documents, knowing that the content always stays in sync.

Co-create, build on each other’s ideas, and add a little personality. Loop is an entirely new way to work together – designed for the new world of work.

Jump in, catch up, and get going. Loop makes it easy to track progress and co-create naturally with notifications, highlighted changes, status labels, task lists and more.”

Source : Microsoft

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals