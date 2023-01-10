Microsoft is buying Fungible for $190 million

Microsoft has announced that it is buying Fungible, which is a startup that makes data center hardware like DPU’s (Data Processing Unit).

The deal is apparently worth $190 million, Microsoft has not confirmed that this is how much they are paying to acquire Fungible.

Today, Microsoft is announcing the acquisition of Fungible Inc., a provider of composable infrastructure aimed at accelerating networking and storage performance in datacenters with high-efficiency, low-power data processing units (DPUs).

Fungible’s technologies help enable high-performance, scalable, disaggregated, scaled-out datacenter infrastructure with reliability and security.

The Fungible team will join Microsoft’s datacenter infrastructure engineering teams and will focus on delivering multiple DPU solutions, network innovation and hardware systems advancements.

Today’s announcement further signals Microsoft’s commitment to long-term differentiated investments in our datacenter infrastructure, which enhances our broad range of technologies and offerings including offloading, improving latency, increasing datacenter server density, optimizing energy efficiency and reducing costs.

You can find out more information about the deal for Microsoft buying Fungible over at Microsoft’s website at the link below. It will be interesting to see exactly what Microsoft has planned for its latest acquisition and how it plans to use the technology it has acquired.

Source Microsoft, TechCrunch

Image Credit: Jordan Harrison





