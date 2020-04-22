Microsoft Flight Simulator PC requirements confirmed

Microsoft has this week confirmed the PC system requirements you will need to enjoy their new Microsoft Flight Simulator, which will soon be launching on Windows PCs and Xbox One offering both single player and multiplayer modes.
Developed by Asobo Studio and published by Xbox Game Studios exclusively for Microsoft platforms, will enable pilots to fly the full circumference of a virtual earth and uses textures from topographical data from Bing Maps, providing three-dimensional representations of the world features, while Microsoft Azure technology will be used to create terrain, trees, grass, buildings, and water accessing over two petabytes of data from the cloud on demand.
“Azure AI analyzes map data and photogrammetry to generate photorealistic 3D models of buildings, trees, terrain, and so on. This allows the simulator to depict most parts of the world in 3D photo-realism, and other parts in high definition.”
If you have been unsure whether your gaming rig will be powerful enough to run the new Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 game, Microsoft has this week confirmed minimum, recommended and ideal specifications.
Microsoft Flight Simulator minimum specs
CPU: Ryzen 3 1200 / Intel i5-4460
GPU: Radeon RX 570 / NVIDIA GTX 770
VRAM: 2GB
RAM: 8GB
HDD: 150GB
Bandwidth: 5 Mbps
Microsoft Flight Simulator recommended specs
CPU: Ryzen 5 1500X / Intel i5-8400
GPU: Radeon RX 590 / Nvidia GTX 970
VRAM: 4GB
RAM: 16GB
HDD: 150GB
Bandwidth: 20 Mbps
Microsoft Flight Simulator ideal specs
CPU: Ryzen 7 Pro 2700X / Intel i7-9800X
GPU: Radeon VII / Nvidia RTX 2080
VRAM: 8GB
RAM: 32GB
HDD: 150GB (SSD recommended)
Bandwidth: 50 Mbps
Source : Microsoft