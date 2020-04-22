Microsoft Flight Simulator PC requirements confirmed

Microsoft has this week confirmed the PC system requirements you will need to enjoy their new Microsoft Flight Simulator, which will soon be launching on Windows PCs and Xbox One offering both single player and multiplayer modes.

Developed by Asobo Studio and published by Xbox Game Studios exclusively for Microsoft platforms, will enable pilots to fly the full circumference of a virtual earth and uses textures from topographical data from Bing Maps, providing three-dimensional representations of the world features, while Microsoft Azure technology will be used to create terrain, trees, grass, buildings, and water accessing over two petabytes of data from the cloud on demand.

“Azure AI analyzes map data and photogrammetry to generate photorealistic 3D models of buildings, trees, terrain, and so on. This allows the simulator to depict most parts of the world in 3D photo-realism, and other parts in high definition.”

If you have been unsure whether your gaming rig will be powerful enough to run the new Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 game, Microsoft has this week confirmed minimum, recommended and ideal specifications.

Microsoft Flight Simulator minimum specs

CPU: Ryzen 3 1200 / Intel i5-4460

GPU: Radeon RX 570 / NVIDIA GTX 770

VRAM: 2GB

RAM: 8GB

HDD: 150GB

Bandwidth: 5 Mbps

Microsoft Flight Simulator recommended specs

CPU: Ryzen 5 1500X / Intel i5-8400

GPU: Radeon RX 590 / Nvidia GTX 970

VRAM: 4GB

RAM: 16GB

HDD: 150GB

Bandwidth: 20 Mbps

Microsoft Flight Simulator ideal specs

CPU: Ryzen 7 Pro 2700X / Intel i7-9800X

GPU: Radeon VII / Nvidia RTX 2080

VRAM: 8GB

RAM: 32GB

HDD: 150GB (SSD recommended)

Bandwidth: 50 Mbps

Source : Microsoft

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals