Microsoft Build 2021 start at 8am PT or 11am ET today

Later today Microsoft’s annual developer conference Microsoft Build 2021 will open its doors to an online virtual audience offering over 300 sessions for registered attendees over the next few days. Microsoft is also streaming Build via its developer YouTube channel and the first days video is embedded below for your viewing pleasure. Registration is still open for the Microsoft Build 2021 conference which will run until May 27th 2021. “Whether you are a student or an experienced app developer, you will gain action-ready skills specific to what you do through immersive experiences, engaging with community, and one-on-one guidance from Microsoft engineers.”

“At Microsoft Build, you’ll leave a better developer than when you arrived. It’s where you can solve challenges, meet the engineers behind the Microsoft platforms you use every day, and connect with a diverse group of coders who want to hone their skills. Learn the tools and technologies that help you create solutions you can build today. Explore new developer technologies and techniques that will drive your vision and expand your toolkit. Bring your technical questions—and imagination—and leave with new knowledge and skills.”

For more information on all the sessions it will be taking place in this years Microsoft Build 2021 event jump over to the official Microsoft conference webpage by following the link below

Source : Microsoft : Verge

