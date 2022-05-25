If you are interested in checking out all the new technologies being made available for Windows developers at this years Microsoft Build 2022 conference you can check out the opening Microsoft Build 2022 Keynote during which Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella speaks to attendees virtually at Build 2022.

Microsoft Build 2022 has been created to enable developers to explore the latest innovations in code and application development and gain insights from peers and experts from around the world. The conference runs from May 24 to 26, 2022 and features a wealth of content about how to develop your next Windows application or service.

Build 2022 Keynote

“Whether you’re a student or looking to get started in the world of tech or are an established professional looking for deeper technical content, the Learning Zone has something for everyone, offering you tools that you’ll rely on time and time again. Students, recent grads, and those looking to learn a new tech, we’ve got you covered. Find the technology or area of interest that’s right for you, learn what to expect, and how to get started.

See how Gramine, a library OS utilizing Intel SGX, can reduce risks related to data or IP leakage in AI pipelines used for ADAS development. Engineering collaboration between F5 and Microsoft offers new solutions for application delivery in the cloud with F5 NGINX for Azure, an Azure native SaaS solution. See how developers are getting total control of their code so they can innovate faster, reduce risk, and deploy fearlessly. BMW transformed its electric vehicle production system by leveraging Azure Machine Learning and NVIDIA GPUs to power its fully automated quality control processes.”

For more information on all the presentations at this years Microsoft Build 2022 conference jump over to the official website where every video is available to watch in the comfort of your own home.

Source : Microsoft

