Microsoft announces the Surface Pro 7+ (Video)

Microsoft has announced a new version of their Surface, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ which is designed for business.

The Microsoft announces the Surface Pro 7+ comes with a removable SSD with up to 1TB of storage, it also comes with optional LTE and up to 15 hours of battery life.

Surface Pro 7+ offers some of the most flexible device management options. Starting with device procurement, before devices are shipped using the Windows Autopilot service Surface Pro 7+ can be placed under management and personalized with required apps and policies, enabling factory direct delivery to your users.

Every layer is maintained by Microsoft, from the hardened firmware that is adopted from a Microsoft open-source UEFI, to the operating system, through to cloud management. Once devices are up and running, using the Device Firmware Configuration Interface (DFCI), hardware capabilities like built-in cameras, microphones, speakers and radios can be individually disabled at the firmware level using cloud-based policy settings from Intune and Microsoft Endpoint Manager.

You can find out more information about the new Microsoft announces the Surface Pro 7+ over at Microsoft at the link below.

Source Microsoft

