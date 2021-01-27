Microsoft announces Q2 financial results

Microsoft has announced its FY21 Q2 financial results, the company saw overall revenue increase by 17% to $43.1 billion.

The company reported operating income of $17.9 billion, this was up some 29% and also net income of $15.5 billion, this has increased some 33%.

“What we have witnessed over the past year is the dawn of a second wave of digital transformation sweeping every company and every industry,” said Satya Nadella, chief executive officer of Microsoft. “Building their own digital capability is the new currency driving every organization’s resilience and growth. Microsoft is powering this shift with the world’s largest and most comprehensive cloud platform.”

“Accelerating demand for our differentiated offerings drove commercial cloud revenue to $16.7 billion, up 34% year over year,” said Amy Hood, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Microsoft. “We continue to benefit from our investments in strategic, high-growth areas.”

Microsoft announced diluted earnings per share of $2.03 which is an increase of 34% you can find out more details at the link below.

Source Microsoft

