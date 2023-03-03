Microsoft Activision deal expected to receive EU approval

In January 2022, Microsoft announced that it would be buying Activision in a $69 billion dollar deal, the deal has been scrutinized by regulators, although according to a recent report, the deal is about to be approved by European regulators.

Microsoft recently announced new licensing deals with Nintendo and Nvidia for popular Activision games, this has apparently worked in Microsoft’s favor. Microsoft is also expected to offer a similar licensing deal to Sony for popular games like Call of Duty as well.

According to the report by Reuters is going to decide on the Microsoft Activision merger by the 25th of April 2023, so we can expect some sort of official announcement around then.

Microsoft is also under scrutiny from other regulators over the deal, this includes the Competitions and Markets Authority in the UK and the Federal Trade Commission in the USA.

If Microsoft can convince these regulators that it will not restrict Activision games to its own Xbox platform and allow the games also be available on other platforms like Sony’s PlayStation, Nintendo’s Switch, and others, then they may get the approval they need for the deal to go ahead.

It will be interesting to see if the $69 billion acquisition goes ahead and whether it will receive approval from all of the required regulators.

Source Reuters, Techmeme





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals