FTC looks to block Microsoft Activision acquisition

The FTC is looking to block the Microsoft acquisition of Activision, the Federal Trade Commission has announced that it is looking to stop the $69 billion deal going ahead. The deal was originally announced back in January.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, the deal would harm competition and has said it could affect rival consoles.

The Federal Trade Commission is seeking to block technology giant Microsoft Corp. from acquiring leading video game developer Activision Blizzard, Inc. and its blockbuster gaming franchises such as Call of Duty, alleging that the $69 billion deal, Microsoft’s largest ever and the largest ever in the video gaming industry, would enable Microsoft to suppress competitors to its Xbox gaming consoles and its rapidly growing subscription content and cloud-gaming business.

In a complaint issued today, the FTC pointed to Microsoft’s record of acquiring and using valuable gaming content to suppress competition from rival consoles, including its acquisition of ZeniMax, parent company of Bethesda Softworks (a well-known game developer). Microsoft decided to make several of Bethesda’s titles including Starfield and Redfall Microsoft exclusives despite assurances it had given to European antitrust authorities that it had no incentive to withhold games from rival consoles.

You can see the full details about the Federal Trade Commission case against the Microsoft Activision acquisition at the link below.

Source FTC





