Microsoft acquires Peer5 for Microsoft Teams live video streaming

Microsoft has this week announced the acquisition of Peer5 which was designed from scratch for WebRTC, written completely in JavaScript. Peer5 offers a WebRTC-based eCDN solution that runs in-browser to optimize bandwidth usage helping mitigate impacts to network and line of business (LOB) applications. Peer5 is a combination of “the two fundamental building blocks” behind the technology, Peer-to-Peer and HTML5.

“As live streaming becomes more common in the workplace; large organizations need reliable enterprise video streaming solutions. Enterprise Content Delivery Networks (eCDN) can alleviate limited corporate network downlink bandwidth to deliver high-quality video streaming and broadcasting for large audiences of employees.

The mesh networks of Peer5 are self-balancing and automatically scale as the number of viewers increase. The technology does not require additional installation on user endpoints or changes to the physical network infrastructure. Additionally, the Peer5 solution will allow Microsoft to provide a first-party offering to help customers streamline purchase process and customer support, improving their enterprise IT management experience.”

“Peer5 : We powered CEO events and town hall meetings for over 40,000 concurrent employees. The more viewers that join the better it works. You can expect 95% offloading during large events.Peer5 provides a pure SaaS solution. Our script sits on top of the player and takes 30 seconds to integrate”

“Microsoft will continue to support eCDN solutions from Microsoft certified partners in addition to Peer5 eCDN; and current Peer5 customers will be able to continue using Peer5 services. Microsoft will provide more information when available.”

Source : Microsoft

