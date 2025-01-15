Microsoft 365 January 2025 Updates: New Features You Need to Know

Microsoft has unveiled a series of updates to its Microsoft 365 ecosystem, focusing on enhancing productivity, security, and administrative efficiency. These updates include advancements in Microsoft Purview, expanded authentication options in Entra ID, the public preview of the Device Offboarding Manager, and the introduction of the HP Instant Ink subscription service. Additionally, the new Sentra 365 browser add-on aims to streamline administrative workflows, offering tools to simplify navigation and improve efficiency.

From new security tools to subscription-based conveniences, the January 2025 updates bring a lot to the table—but they also raise important questions about cost, efficiency, and practicality. Whether you’re managing sensitive data, overseeing devices, or simply trying to streamline your workflow, these updates promise to shake things up in ways that could either simplify your life or add to the complexity. But don’t worry— this guide by Andy Malone breaks down the latest developments in Microsoft 365, including the rebranding of the portal to Microsoft 365 Copilot, exciting new tools for data security, and even a free browser add-on designed to make administrators’ lives easier.

Key Updates in Microsoft 365

Security and Usability in Focus

Microsoft continues to emphasize security and usability with its latest updates, making sure that organizations can manage their workflows and data more effectively. One of the most notable changes is the rebranding of the Microsoft 365 portal to Microsoft 365 Copilot, highlighting its integration of AI-powered tools to assist users in optimizing their daily tasks.

In the area of data security, Microsoft Purview introduces two critical features:

Data Security Posture Management: This feature provides organizations with posture scores and actionable recommendations, allowing them to identify and address vulnerabilities in their data protection strategies.

This feature provides organizations with posture scores and actionable recommendations, allowing them to identify and address vulnerabilities in their data protection strategies. Data Assessments Feature: Designed to scan for sensitive data and instances of oversharing, this tool currently supports SharePoint environments, giving administrators enhanced oversight of compliance risks.

Device management has also been simplified with the Device Offboarding Manager, now available in public preview. This tool uses PowerShell to securely and efficiently remove devices from organizational systems, minimizing the risk of unauthorized access from unused endpoints. This feature is particularly beneficial for organizations managing large inventories of devices, where manual offboarding can be time-consuming and error-prone.

Authentication methods in Entra ID have been expanded to improve both flexibility and security. Users now have the option to authenticate using QR codes, a fast and secure alternative to traditional methods. Additionally, email addresses can now serve as alternate login IDs, providing a practical solution for users who may not have access to their primary credentials.

Microsoft 365 Updates Jan 2025

HP Instant Ink: A Subscription-Based Printing Solution

The HP Instant Ink subscription service introduces a new approach to managing printing supplies, catering to users who value predictable costs and automated deliveries. Starting at $1.49 per month, the service provides ink and paper based on usage, requiring an internet-connected HP printer and subscription-specific cartridges. However, these cartridges cease to function if the subscription is canceled, limiting flexibility for users.

While the service is convenient for low-volume users, its cost-effectiveness for high-volume printing remains uncertain. For users with significant printing needs, traditional purchasing methods may still offer better value. Additionally, the reliance on proprietary cartridges restricts the ability to switch to third-party options, which could be a drawback for those seeking more flexibility in their printing solutions.

Sentra 365 Browser Add-On: Streamlining Administrative Tasks

Microsoft 365 administrators can now benefit from the Sentra 365 browser add-on, a free tool designed to enhance navigation and efficiency within the Microsoft 365 ecosystem. This add-on provides over 600 categorized links, offering quick access to administrative tools and settings, thereby reducing the time spent searching for specific features.

Key features of Sentra 365 include:

Customizable Sidebar: Administrators can tailor the interface to their specific needs, improving workflow efficiency and reducing time spent on repetitive tasks.

Administrators can tailor the interface to their specific needs, improving workflow efficiency and reducing time spent on repetitive tasks. Favorites Functionality: Frequently used tools can be bookmarked for easy access, making sure that critical resources are always within reach.

Frequently used tools can be bookmarked for easy access, making sure that critical resources are always within reach. Cross-Browser Syncing: Settings can be synchronized across multiple browsers and devices, providing a consistent experience regardless of the platform being used.

By centralizing access to essential tools, Sentra 365 enables administrators to focus on higher-priority tasks, streamlining their workflows and improving overall productivity.

Broader Trends in Subscription Services

The updates to Microsoft 365 reflect a broader trend toward subscription-based and cloud-driven models. These services offer scalability and convenience, but they also raise questions about long-term costs and user flexibility. For example, the HP Instant Ink service demonstrates the trade-offs between predictable pricing and the limitations imposed by proprietary hardware. Users must carefully evaluate whether the convenience of automated deliveries outweighs the restrictions on cartridge usage.

Similarly, some of the new features in Microsoft Purview may overlap with existing tools, potentially creating redundancy. Organizations should assess these offerings to ensure they align with their specific needs and avoid unnecessary complexity in their workflows. Balancing the benefits of advanced tools with the potential for overlapping functionalities is essential for maximizing efficiency and minimizing costs.

Microsoft 365: Evolving to Meet Organizational Needs

The January 2025 updates to Microsoft 365 highlight the company’s commitment to addressing the evolving needs of organizations. From the rebranding of Microsoft 365 Copilot to the introduction of advanced security tools in Microsoft Purview, these changes aim to enhance both productivity and security. However, as subscription-based models become more prevalent, users must weigh the benefits of convenience against potential cost implications. Tools like the Sentra 365 browser add-on provide practical solutions for managing the increasingly complex Microsoft 365 environment, empowering administrators to navigate their tasks with greater efficiency and focus.

Media Credit: Andy Malone MVP



