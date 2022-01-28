BeaverLAB easy-to-use 800x microscope for kids

If you are searching for an easy-to-use microscope for kids that allows you to view anything at a microscopic level on your tablet, large screen TV or phone. The BeaverLAB 800x microscope might well be worth more investigation and comes complete with its own smart phone companion application wireless connectivity and features a compact portable design.

The easily operated microscope is perfect to introduce kids to the world of science and features a HD camera capable of providing ultra high definition imagery in a variety of different magnifications. Allowing kids to explore anything from insects to minerals from the comfort of their home. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $59 or £45 (depending on current exchange rates).

BeaverLAB microscope for kids

“OCTSAN( BeaverLab ), a professional intelligent microscope, not only has 800 times ultra-definition LENS, but also subverts the traditional microscope imaging display, through the WiFi and mobile phone connection but also with the computer, PAD connection, and rear projection screen I can achieve high-definition picture quality, wireless transmission and many people observe at the same time. Beaver Point microscope is committed to cultivating children’s good habit of hands-on observation through experiential teaching, at the same time, it can be used with family and friends to enhance children’s communication skills.”

If the BeaverLAB crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the BeaverLAB 800x affordable microscope for kids project play the promotional video below.

“Base with seven-color intelligent dyeing The base of the microscope is equipped with seven kinds of intelligent dyeing light, which can be adjusted arbitrarily to observe transparent objects without iodine staining. This kind of interesting observation lets children understand all kinds of projects intuitively to cultivate children’s interest in learning. It is a professional daily microscope, 800 times focal length can easily achieve the detection and repair of circuit boards, clocks, and other precision instruments.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the 800x affordable microscope for kids, jump over to the official BeaverLAB crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

