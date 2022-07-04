Meta to shut down its Novi digital wallet

Meta has announced that it is shutting down its Novi digital Wallet, the wallet was part of the company’s cryptocurrency project.

The company has said that Novi will shut down on the 21st of September 2022, so anyone using it will need to withdraw funds by then.

Both the Novi app and Novi on WhatsApp will no longer be available starting September 1, 2022. When the pilot ends, you will not be able to log in and access your Novi account.

Please also be aware that starting July 21, 2022, you will no longer be able to add money to your account.

Withdraw your money

Please withdraw your balance as soon as possible. There are two ways to withdraw your balance from your Novi account:

• US and Guatemala customers: Transfer money to your bank account.

• Guatemala customers only: Get cash at a nearby withdrawal location.

If you have money remaining in your Novi account after the pilot ends on September 1, 2022, we’ll attempt to transfer your balance to the bank account or debit card you’ve added to Novi. If you have questions about accessing your balance after the pilot has ended, you can contact us.

You can find out more details about Novi being shut down over at the meta website at the link below.

Source Novi, The Verge

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals