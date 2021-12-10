Meta is opening its Horizon Worlds to people over 18 in the US and Canada

Meta has announced that it is making its Horizon Worlds VR social platform to anyone in the US and Canada who is over 18.

Horizon Worlds was previously in beta since 2019, this is basically Meta’s first attempt at creating a Metaverse that their CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been planning.

Today, we’re making Horizon Worlds available for free to everyone 18 years of age or older in the US and Canada. Horizon Worlds is a social VR experience where you can create and explore together. Since launching as an invite-only beta last year, we’ve been amazed by the community that’s begun to form and inspired by the unique experiences they’ve built.

Our vision for Horizon Worlds is to develop a VR space with best-in-class tools for creators to build words and explore together. To support creators, we announced a $10 million Creator Fund in October. Since then, we launched our first Creator Competition with cash prizes and will announce the winners later this month.

We’re also debuting Arena Clash, a new team-based 3v3 laser tag game inside Horizon Worlds. And we’re launching new mechanics and templates for creators to use when building their own games. Creators can now modify working scripts to create their own games for the community to play.

You can find out more details about Meta’s Horizon Worlds over at their website at the link below, it will only be available in the USA and in Canada at first.

