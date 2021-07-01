If you could use a rugged chef knife set the Messermeister Overland blades might be worth more investigation. Crafted in Italy from nitro-cobalt steel the Messermeister Overland chef knife set has been designed for the outdoors but can be just as easily adapted to your home kitchen or professional chef knife set.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $190 or £138 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 24% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Messermeister Overland campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2021. To learn more about the Messermeister Overland chef knife set project view the promotional video below.

“Going Overland requires the best gear that could be found. Usually, a ragtag arsenal of knives in a camp kit which included at least one everyday carry, an old Russian survival tool for clearing brush and fist full of kitchen knives that were expendable at the cost of abuse were what peopled needed. Crazy right? Messermeister dug deep into the world of bushcraft to put their spin on a pair of knives that are up to the challenge of performing the everyday chores encountered when going off the grid.”

Features of the Messermeister Overland chef knife set

– Facet-ground blade: For blade strength, the knife has a complexed taper grind and a ballistic clip point. All these angles make the blade rigid and durable, especially near the tip where lesser knives tend to break.

– 60/40 blade grind: By starting the blade grind 40% down the face of the blade, we’ve shifted the weight over the cutting edge. This blade geometry also makes the spine and handle junction exceptionally strong. No bent blades here.

– 62 Rockwell, Nitro-cobalt steel: Sharpness matters! For the best combination of edge retention, sharpen ability and corrosion resistance: A Nitrogen infused, Cobalt rich stainless steel alloy was used for the blade of the Overland Chef Knives by Messermeister. Nitrogen improves toughness and the cobalt enhances hardness without reducing stain resistance. Together these elements creates a steel blade that can take and hold a fantastic edge.

“Introducing The Overland Chef Knife Collection by Messermeister made in Maniago, Italy. These knives are built to be rugged and versatile designed for any sized task around the campsite. Just because it’s awesome, there’s also a hidden bottle opener in the butt of the handle for your convenience. Kitted with a custom leather sheath, these knives can travel as far as you do.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the chef knife set, jump over to the official Messermeister Overland chef knife set page by following the link below.

