D-Link Wi-Fi 6 mesh router unveiled at CES 2020

D-Link will be showcasing their new wireless mesh routers at CES 2020 this week announcing the launch of the new Smart AX5400 Mesh WiFi 6 Router offering a 5.4Gbps of total wireless bandwidth on top of its four Ethernet jacks and two USB ports. No detailed specifications have been released by D-Link at the current time but the router supports WPA3 encryption as well as compatibility with Alexa, Google Assistant and IFTTT and will be priced at $280.

D-Link is also offering more affordable alternatives in the form of the AX1500 priced at $120, AX1800 for $140 and the AX2400 priced at $160. “You can also expect the Covr family of mesh routers to get a $270 AX1800 Whole Home Mesh System in the second quarter of the year alongside a $130 AX1800 range extender that can fill in gaps” explains Engadget.

“Enjoy faster, better wireless internet, and get the most out of your Smart Home with the right device at its core. Is your home router struggling to keep up with you? Enjoy the fastest speeds and whole home signal ranges with our iconic, pioneering D-Link routers. Get more from your WiFi. Experience the fastest gaming and video streaming speeds. Get your home WiFi ready for tomorrow’s technology, today.”

Source: D-Link

