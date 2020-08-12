Wuru Wool everyday merino wool jacket hits Kickstarter from $170

Wūru Wool Co. based in Salt Lake City in the US, has created an everyday merino wool jacket designed “to be technical where you need and have style where you want it” say it’s designers. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about its construction, materials and features.

Early bird pledges for the merino wool jacket start from $170 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place during February 2021.

“As the founder of Wūru Wool Co., I was tired of my most expensive clothes, made of the most technical fabrics, being covered in logos and only suitable for the outdoors. We set out to make the most versatile products, using nature’s ultimate fiber and manufacture right here in the USA! We search globally for the most innovative merino wool fabrics to ensure we bring you leading outdoor performance while making apparel that can live beyond the trail.”

“One of our core values is to focus on sustainability. By keeping manufacturing in the USA, using BlueSign fabric, recycling unusable scrap materials, using renewable shipping materials, and working with biodegradable natural fibers like merino wool, we strive to be as environmentally sustainable as possible while continuing to look for additional ways to have a greener supply chain.”

Source : Kickstarter

