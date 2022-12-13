Mercedes Maybach S Class Haute Voiture unveiled

Mercedes Maybach has unveiled a limited edition version of the S Class, the Mercedes Maybach S Class Haute Voiture.

The S Class Haute Voiture will be limited to just 150 units and the car will be launched in 2023, more information is below.

In line with the Concept Haute Voiture, the series car exterior is characterized by an exclusive two-tone paint finish: a combination of metallic nautical blue on top, with a light shimmering rose tone in the lower section and nautical blue metallic rims. An additional highlight now includes surround lighting with animated projection: When the doors are opened, animated Mercedes-Benz or Mercedes-Maybach patterns using LCD technology light up and elegantly illuminate both the front and rear entry areas.

The exterior is effortlessly translated into the inside of the vehicle through the extended use of dark nautical blue and rose gold tones, with additional crystal and glossy opal white features. The interior showcases the most exquisite attention to detail, perfectly underlining its Haute Couture inspiration. A high-quality fashion-inspired bouclé fabric remains a constant throughout the model, in blue, beige, rose gold and gold shades, with additional intricate details featured within the seat covers and cushions. Highlights of crystal white leather embrace the passengers throughout the consoles, doors and scatter cushions. The floor mats are made of linen and mohair. Rose gold coloured champagne flutes seamlessly integrate the display in the spacious rear alongside an Haute Voiture badge in the door panel. Also original to the series car is the blue tone leather piping within the consoles.

