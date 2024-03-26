Mercedes Maybach EQS SUV Launches in Europe

The new Mercedes Maybach EQS SUV launched in the USA back in October and now Mercedes Benz has revealed that the car has now also launched in Europe and the car can now be ordered in Germany and also other European Countries.

Perfectly orchestrated lighting elements greet passengers as soon as they unlock the vehicle. Another exclusive feature is the standard front and rear automatic comfort doors. The interior is designed like an elegant lounge with a holistic comfort experience for all the senses. A wide range of options for customised lighting moods and Maybach-specific interior fragrancing, combined with a unique sound experience provided by the standard Burmester® 4D surround sound system, ensure tranquility and relaxation. The first all-electric Maybach offers maximum acoustic comfort, especially in the rear, thanks to even more extensive NVH (noise/vibration/harshness) measures. The suspension is particularly comfortable, adaptable and designed with a special MAYBACH driving programme.

The Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV is now also available with digital vehicle key. It can be used to conveniently lock, unlock and start the vehicle. All the driver has to do is carry a compatible Apple device (iPhone or Apple Watch)[2] with them. Key sharing is also possible with up to 16 people via AirDrop®, iMessage® or other messaging platforms. Pre-installation for the digital vehicle key is standard equipment in markets where Mercedes me connect services[3] are available.

You can find out more information about the new Mercedes Maybach EQS SUV over at Mercedes Benz at the link below, as yet there are no details on when it will go on sale in the UK.

