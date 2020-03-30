Mercedes AMG F1 Team working with UCL UCLH to develop live saving breathing aids for the NHS

Mercedes has revealed that the Mercedes Formula 1 team are working with UCL and UCLH to develop life savings breathing aids for the NHS in the UK during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Mercedes AMG Forumla One team have worked to develop a breathing aid which can help patients who are suffering from the virus.

A breathing aid that can help keep Covid-19 patients out of intensive care, adapted by mechanical engineers at UCL and clinicians at UCLH working with Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains (Mercedes-AMG HPP), has been approved for use in the NHS.

The breathing aid, known as Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP), has been used extensively in hospitals in Italy and China to help Covid-19 patients with serious lung infections to breathe more easily, when oxygen alone is insufficient.

Since Wednesday 18th March, engineers at UCL and HPP and clinicians at UCLH have been working round the clock at UCL’s engineering hub MechSpace to reverse engineer a device that can be produced rapidly by the thousands. This has now been recommended for use by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

