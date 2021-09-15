Mercedes EQS EV now available in the UK for £99,995

Mercedes Benz has announced that the new Mercedes EQS EV is now available to order in the UK. Pricing for the car starts at £99,995 on the road.

This is for the EQS 450+ AMG Line and the car will be delivered to customers later in 2021, it comes with a range of up to 453 miles.

With a range of up to 453 miles (WLTP) from its 107.8 kWh lithium-ion battery, the 333 hp EQS is the new flagship of the Mercedes-Benz battery electric vehicle (BEV) line-up. It is also the first Mercedes-Benz model to use the all-new modular platform architecture designed expressly for large luxury and executive-class electric vehicles.

The EQS showcases the innovative MBUX Hyperscreen with multiple displays that merge seamlessly under one piece of glass to create a curved screen over 141 centimetres wide. The MBUX Hyperscreen is available on AMG Line Premium models and above; it will cost £7,995.

The 107.8 kWh battery features a 200 kW DC on-board charger, allowing it to charge from 10 to 80 per cent in 31 minutes. This is enough to deliver an extra 186 miles of range in just 15 minutes.

