Mercedes EQE EV unveiled in Munich

Mercedes have unveiled another electric vehicle at the IAA show in Munich, the Mercedes EQE which is basically an all electric E class.

Mercedes have said that they will launch this new electric sedan in the middle of 2022, although they did not give any specific dates.

The EQE is more compact than the EQS and has a wheelbase that is 3.5 inches shorter, at 122.9 inches overall. In terms of external dimensions, it is comparable to the CLS. Like the latter, it has no tailgate but a fixed rear window and a trunk lid. The interior dimensions clearly exceed those of today’s E-Class (213 model series), i.e. the shoulder room in the front (+ 1 in) or the interior length (+ 3 in). The seating position is also higher (+ 2.5 in). The interior design and equipment are clearly based on the EQS, with the MBUX Hyperscreen, automatic comfort doors (front) and rear-axle steering, for example, available as optional extras. In terms of noise and vibration comfort (NVH), the EQE is among the best in class.

Like the EQS, the EQE offers the possibility to activate completely new vehicle functions via over-the-air updates (OTA) in many areas. Available from launch: the additional sound experience “Roaring Pulse”, two special driving modes for young drivers and valet personnel, mini-games, the Highlight mode and DIGITAL LIGHT with projection function and DIGITAL LIGHT individualization. In Highlight mode the vehicle presents an overview of itself and its equipment highlights – this is activated by the “Hey Mercedes” voice assistant. In addition to the light animation “Digital Rain”, DIGITAL LIGHT individualization includes other coming- home/leaving animations such as “Brand World”. This means that after purchase and the original new car configuration, some of the EQE’s equipment can be adapted according to personal preferences.

You can find out more details about the Mercedes EQE electric sedan over at Mercedes Benz at the link below.

Source Mercedes

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals