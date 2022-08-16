Mercedes EQE EV interior revealed

Mercedes Benz has revealed some more details about its new EQE Electric Vehicle, the company has released the first photo of the interior of the car.

The new Mercedes EQE will be unveiled later this year and now we have some details about what technology will be inside the car.

The EQE SUV is based on the large electric platform from Mercedes-EQ. On top of this it boasts an interior that has been constantly digitized. For the U.S. market, the EQE SUV is standardly equipped with a 12.8″ Central OLED Touchscreen Portrait Display with 12.3″ Instrument Cluster.

The dominant outer vents have a turbine design, deliberately playing on the theme of hyper analogue through the contrast between high-tech precision mechanics. The front section of the center console joins the instrument panel and is free-standing in space. The vent band from the cockpit is visually continued in the front doors. A floating control cluster with integrated door opener and seat controls takes over the functional interpretation of formerly purely decorative elements.

Avant-garde as well as traditional materials and colors give the interior a special atmosphere. Five coordinated color combinations underscore the generous sense of spaciousness. The EQE SUV is immersed in a progressive and luxurious world of color comprising warm and cool tones (e.g. the warm, modern sable brown combines with techy-looking neva grey).

