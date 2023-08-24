Mercedes EQB SUV gets a new look and features

Mercedes Benz has revealed a facelift version of the Mercedes EQB SUV, the car comes with an updated design and some new technology and also improved entertainment features with Dolby Atmos and more.

There will be three models in the range, the EQB 250+, the EQB 300 4MATIC and the EQB 350 4MATIC, they will come with different power and ranges, you can find out the details of each individual model at the link below.

With a striking SUV body, its powerful electric drive and a predictive navigation with Electric Intelligence, the all-electric member of the Mercedes-Benz compact car family has gained many fans. A fresh look, numerous efficiency updates and new, useful features make the EQB even more attractive to newcomers and those switching to electric. MBUX with improved voice control and driving assistance systems are updated. Plug & Charge charging technology, optional Sound Experiences and innovations from Mercedes-Benz electric model siblings are making their way into the compact class.

With a newly designed black panel surface with its star pattern1 at the front, the EQB visually catches up with its electric model siblings. A light band connects the daytime running lights of the headlights while a new bumper emphasizes the broad effect of the vehicle front. The designers have also changed the insides of the taillights. The innovations in the interior include the current-generation steering wheel with touch control panels.

You can find out more details about the new 2024 Mercedes EQB SUV over at Mercedes Benz at the link below, the car will be available in dealerships in. the USA from the first half of 2024.

Source Mercedes Benz



