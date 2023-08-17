Mercedes Benz has revealed a unique version of its AMG SL 63, the Mercedes-AMG SL 63 MANUFAKTUR Big Sur, the car was created as part of their MANUFAKTUR program and it is being shown off at Pebble Beach Automotive Week.

The new Mercedes-AMG SL 63 MANUFAKTUR Big Sur will only be available to customers in the USA and it will be available in limited numbers, the car comes with a range of unique features.

Inspired by the breathtaking sunsets of the Pacific Coast, the Mercedes-AMG SL 63 MANUFAKTUR Big Sur is finished in MANUFAKTUR Orange Flame Metallic. The striking paint color is applied to the body with extra care in the dedicated MANUFAKTUR line at the factory, while components such as the front and rear bumpers are hand-sprayed to ensure the highest quality finish.

The unique paint is complimented by a unique mix of contrasting design elements from the AMG Exterior Chrome Package, exclusive black brake calipers, a black soft top, and black 21-inch AMG Forged Cross-Spoke wheels. An AMG emblem adorns the front fascia above the radiator grille for the first time on the AMG SL roadster.

Magnificent details are also highlighted in the interior. Hand-stitched MANUFAKTUR Mystic Red/Black Nappa leather with orange contrast stitching extends throughout the cabin. This includes the seats, steering wheel, armrest, center door panels and lower instrument panel. The standard active multicontour seats with massage feature intricate diamond quilting perforations. Deep-pile floor mats with an embroidered AMG logo, Mystic Red Nappa leather piping and orange contrast stitching underscore the exacting attention to detail. The trim on the center console is finished in eye-catching MANUFAKTUR Orange Flame Metallic paint. The center console door is embellished with “MANUFAKTUR” script in high-gloss chrome, emphasizing the vehicle’s utmost craftsmanship.

You can find out more information about the new Mercedes-AMG SL 63 MANUFAKTUR Big Sur over at Mercedes Benz at the linkm below, as yet there are no details on pricing.

