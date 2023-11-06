Mercedes AMG GT 63 4MATIC+ 4 door coupe starts at €168,152

The refreshed models make a bold statement with design cues that are impossible to overlook. At the forefront of this visual symphony is an homage to the new AMG GT Coupé. It’s a face that’s not easily forgotten, featuring a colossal air intake that echoes the AMG’s distinctive grille and has broadened in scope, demanding attention. Vertical air ducts artfully embedded on the edges of the front apron not only serve their functional purpose but also add to the aesthetic drama of the vehicle.

The list of standard equipment reads like a dream for enthusiasts: the AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G transmission, providing seamless gear changes; the fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive, ensuring optimal traction; and the AMG RIDE CONTROL+ air suspension with adaptive adjustable damping, allowing for a drive as smooth as silk.

The innovation continues with active rear axle steering for unparalleled agility, an electronically controlled rear axle locking differential for precision handling, and MULTIBEAM LED main headlights to illuminate the road ahead with an intelligent beam of light.

You can find out more details about the new Mercedes AMG GT 63 4MATIC+ 4‑door coupe over at Mercedes Benz at the link below, the car is now available to order in Europe.

Source Mercedes Benz