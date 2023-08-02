Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV starts at $109,300

Mercedes Benz has revealed the pricing for its new Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV in the USA, the car will start at $109,300 for the standard model and for $112,600 for the Pinnacle model.

The Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV features an extensive list of standard equipment for the U.S. market. A specially curated Pinnacle trim level builds upon this with expanded technology and comfort features. A focused selection of optional features and packages enables customers to further personalize the performance SUV to their individual tastes.

The dynamic proportions of the AMG EQE SUV emphasize the vehicle’s performance character with numerous AMG-specific exterior design features. These include the AMG black panel radiator grille with chrome vertical struts, unique front and rear fascia, aerodynamically optimized air diffusers, as well as a number of other distinctive elements.

Two available exterior design packages – AMG Night Package and AMG Night Package Plus – further sharpen the look with exterior accents finished in gloss black and black chrome. Exclusive wheel designs in 21- and 22-inch sizes also contribute to the sporty aesthetic.

You can find out more information about the new Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV over at Mercedes Benz at the link below, the car is now available in the USA.

Source Mercedes Benz



