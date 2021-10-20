MENKA flame fire light glassware adds ambience to any occasion

MENKA has been created to provide a safe way to enjoy a unique flame fire light enclosed in a glass cylinder, the firelight glassware requires no installation and offers a portable, zero maintenance ambient lighting system that is not only environmentally friendly but requires no electrical or mechanical workings. “Menka has been designed for all occassions. A family dinner in the yard, beer with friends on a balcony, or a camping trip with your special person, light Menka and turn things magical! ”

MENKA fire light glassware modes

– Normal Mode: When the fuel can is used with the lid it results in a narrow and sleek flame that burns for a longer duration (2.5 – 3 hours). It is safe to use MENKA in this mode in all settings, indoor or outdoors.

– Burst Mode: When the fuel can is used without the lid it results in vigorous flames. Fuel will burn out faster (1 – 1.5 HRs) and produce a lot of heat. Use MENKA in this mode only outdoors.

Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $160 or £116 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 27% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“Even though Menka’s flame is tall, meant to be noticed and it stands strong, it’s Super easy to move around and pack away. Take it to a party, a park, beach, or pack it in your car for a camping trip! A High quality heat and cold-shock resistant borosilicate glass tube contains the fire, while a concrete base provides weight and stability. To make it even more suitable for indoor use a rubberized padding is added to the bottom of the base to prevent furniture or floor from overheating and getting scratched. The padding also works as an anti skid layer, giving Menka extra stability on smooth surfaces.”

If the MENKA campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021. To learn more about the MENKA fire light glassware project view the promotional video below.

“Heat from burning fuel forces air to escape from the top of the glass tube while sucking air from bottom. The spiral design of base rotates the entering air, this rotating air catches the flame and makes it tall and twisty, seeming as if fire is dancing. Menka can go up to 2.5-3 hours on a single refill, That’s super efficient and the running cost stays low! Based on the cost of Bio-ethanol in the US, the running cost comes to less than $2 an hour.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the fire light glassware, jump over to the official MENKA crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

