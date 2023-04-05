Meet Your Maker game available to play today

Justin Fragapane from developer Behaviour Interactive has taken to the official Xbox and PlayStation blogs to reveal more details about the new Meet Your Maker game which is now available via the PlayStation Plus subscription service and on the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. The first person shooter provides a combination of strategic building game to test your creativity and FPS to test your reflexes. Check out the official trailer below as well as a review by the team over at IGN for a better idea of what you can expect from the game mechanics, storyline and characters.

“We hope you’ll have a blast building incredible Outposts and raiding the insane creations of other Builders. To close things out, we wanted to share a couple of quick tips for both roles to help you get started whether you’re playing solo or with a friend. Arriving a few weeks after launch this Deco Pack will be free and instantly accessible to all players. Deco Packs in Meet Your Maker are essentially themed building materials that add a totally new aesthetic to the game. Hellscape combines organic matter and industrial materials to create eerie, pulsating, and all-around unsettling Outposts that feel alive in the worst possible ways.”

Meet Your Maker

“We launch today with a full arsenal of traps, guards, weapons, Custodians, and more already included for Builders and Raiders to discover and master. This is a game driven by user-generated content, and so for us, the next step is making sure our players are taken care of with a steady stream of new content to keep the possibilities, personalization, and creativity firing on all cylinders.”

IGN review

“This is an awesome action game that beautifully executes on a terrific concept. It’s missing some depth in its tools of destruction, has some bugs and wonkiness, and its thin story is a big ol’ nothing burger, but as a starting point for another live-service game from the team that brought us Dead By Daylight, it’s extremely impressive.

Running through dungeons to best whatever unknown deviousness your fellow players have left for you is a great time, limited only by what the community can concoct, and building your own bases is the ultimate reward for your hard work that never stops being hilarious.”

