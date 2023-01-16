Meet bownce to reinvent the way you train

Sponsored:

If you want to power up your fitness this year, you may be interested in a new sports equipment called bownce. Bownce is the first IoT device of its kind. It is a punching ball of a small size on an elastic string attached to the ceiling and the floor and connected to the app. It tracks your performance due to integrated electronic components and motivates you to train more often. Besides, it is small enough to install anywhere you want: at home, in your office, or outside.

It is easy to start: you pair your bownce to the app, and it logs your punches when you work out and gives you real-time statistics so you can see how strong your punch is, how fast you do it, the duration of your session, and the number of hits.

Ready for a challenge?

Bownce combines a whole-body workout with exciting challenges within a community of fellow bowncers. You can invite your friends to compete or accept a challenge from another bownce enthusiast. Did you also notice that it’s easier to keep your commitment to sports when you buddy up? Well, it enhances friendships as well.

Even a short game of bownce can improve your coordination, boost energy, uplift your mood and burn calories. Bownce ball is designed around inclusivity, so age, gender, and fitness level don’t matter, and people with diverse health backgrounds can train with it, too.

Why the bownce ball stands out

What makes it different from other punching balls is its visual appearance. Bownce won The European Product Design Award™ in 2022.

The European Product Design Award™ shares with the world the efforts of talented international product and industrial designers who aim to improve our daily lives with their practical, well-thought-out creations.

Vitalij Zittel, founder:

“The common problem with sports equipment is that it looks in a way that you don’t want to make it a part of your interior. In contrast, the minimalistic design of the bownce ball and the fixing system blends into any space smoothly. You don’t need to hide the device all the time. It motivates you to train more often. We set ambitious goals to bring more awareness and physical activity to people’s lives”.

Product Features

– Activity data: every move counts. The app shows the duration of your training, the number of hits, your pace, and force.

– Workout modes: beginner or pro athlete — everyone can find the training that matches their style, fitness level, and health goals.

– Challenges: you can challenge your friend, colleagues, or even a stranger to bownce against each other.

– Community: bownce community is a friendly place where you can compare results and chat about them.

– Health impact: bownce boosts cognitive ability, strengthens the cardiovascular system, activates the lymphatic system, and helps to get in shape.

Start hitting the ball and fuel your workout with fun while taking part in challenges and tracking your performance with the mobile application available for Android and iOS devices.

Click here to buy the award-winning device now.

