The Medium success helps Bloober Team cover development costs in first week of launch

Thanks to the successful launch of The Medium last month the divan team at Bloober have already recouped its development costs in the first week of the games launch. The latest horror movie from the Bloober Team has sold enough copies to cover marketing and development costs, even when the game is currently free to subscribers of Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass game service. That’s pretty impressive for a game that only launched on two platforms, PC and Xbox.

“Reach beyond the limits of our reality. To a place that reflects the darkness of our world like a black mirror. Where human souls get lost and a terrifying, insidious entity lurks to prey on them. Listen to the voices, find the truth about yourself, and untangle a dark mystery that only a medium can solve.”

Source : Eurogamer : Money.PL : GameSpot

