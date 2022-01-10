Phantasos unique three armed mechanical watch

Phantasos is a unique mechanical watch equipped with three rotating arms providing the correct time at a quick glance. Launched via Kickstarter the project has already raised over $200,000 thanks to over 300 backers with still 13 days remaining. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $618 or £455 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 36% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Unique three armed mechanical watch

“We introduce our latest brand with a show-stopper of a watch – The Triclops! Search Kickstarter. Search the Internet. Ask your Master Horologist obsessed (like we are) with mechanical movements and the complications that capture our attention: are any other three-armed wandering hour complications like the Triclops? It is more “active” and far less confusing than reading a 2 dimensional disk with all 4 numbers of each disk visible. The three “eyes” spin around our Triclops giving the wearer a bold and striking statement. This watch is a game-changer. Not just a wandering hour complication: The Triclops uses a Rotating Hour Complication! “

If and when the Phantasos campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2022. To learn more about the Phantasos mechanical watch project checkout the promotional video below.

“Three-armed wandering hour watches are exclusive and rare and usually very expensive…even on Kickstarter. And virtually all others employ three flat sapphire or metal disks with hour numbers represented on each disk. The Triclops goes a different direction: the hours are now on each facet of a 4-sided rectangular cylinder (an “hourlisk”) that like a long blink turns to its new hour as the hourlisk starts its travel across the minute register above. “

“Phantasos builds upon the experience of our sister watch brands Angles Watches and ZŪM Watches with employees, designers, offices, collaborators, warehouses, manufacturing, and sourced parts from China, Hong Kong, Japan, Switzerland, Italy, and the United States. We are obsessed with preparations and pre-ordering as much as possible to achieve production and delivery consistent with our campaign timeline and to continue active communication with our Backers before, during, and AFTER our campaign ends: we will always be reachable to you should you have any questions, concerns, and service needs. “

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the mechanical watch, jump over to the official Phantasos crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

