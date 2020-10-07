Logitech K845 illuminated mechanical keyboard

Logitech has announced the launch of their new K845 mechanical illuminated keyboard, designed to provide precision typing with ergonomic comfort and now with a backlit design. Logitech offers the choice of five different switches : red linear, blue “clicky” tactile, brown “tactile” as well as Cherry MX red and blue switches.

“Meet the K845 Mechanical Illuminated, the corded keyboard that melds precise mechanics with a modern aluminum design. An adjustable angle, choice of mechanical switches, and 5 backlighting options let you work comfortably for hours. It’s the typing feeling you love — now designed for work.”

“Type with ease — even after dark. Light the entire keyboard to see every key, or choose between five lighting patterns. Set the mood with “breathing” or “serpent” patterns.Light up each key you hit with “reactive lighting,” or choose “random” for a twinkling effect.There’s a lighting pattern for you — no matter how you work (or play). Use FN+F12 to switch between illumination patterns and FN+F1/F2 to decrease, increase the brightness.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by Logitech, but more technical information is available from the official Logitech product page via the link below.

Source : Logitech :

