Marsback RGB mechanical keyboard available in black and white



Marsback is a new 75% RGB mechanical keyboard which has launched via Kickstarter this providing a “visual and tactile experience” say its designers. Offering “limitless high-performance customization” the compact Marsback keyboard can be used both wirelessly and wired, connects up to 3 devices and is fully customizable using the supplied software. Other features include 20+ function keys, a 6000 mAh battery, PBT keycaps and more.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $159 or £115 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 48% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Marsback campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2021. To learn more about the Marsback keyboard project check out the promotional video below.

“Mechanical is a matter of feel, if you’re a gamer or someone who does a lot of typing, you would probably enjoy the precise action and audible confirmation from every tap. Marsback is an 84-key full-sized mechanical keyboard which is designed to allow everyone to take advantage of the super tactile experience. With dual connectivity for Mac, Windows, and Android lovers, Marsback’s outstanding performance and unique design make it stand out from another brand, giving you an experience like no other. Now, let’s see how we designed our keyboard.”

“Designed for versatility, Marsback connects via 5.1 Bluetooth or with a Type-C cable. It is perfectly compatible with all operating systems (OS) from Mac/iOS to Android to Windows and can be connected with up to three devices at once. Surface-mounted RGB backlight LEDs light effect all way round, giving you a good lightshow while typing and gaming.”

“Durability and aesthetic appealing are not contradictory. Marsback uses CNC’d Polycarbonate base simply for the wonderful aesthetic and lack of tooling costs. Each keyboard is a piece of art, it is engraved, assembled, and finished by hand, a translucent opaline Polycarbonate top with nice-looking beveled edges. “

Source : Kickstarter

