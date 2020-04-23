Zippcos smart metal waterproof mechanical gaming keyboard

Zippcos is a new metal mechanical gaming keyboard, designed to provide an ergonomic typing experience thanks to its magnetic wrist rest. Other features of the gaming keyboard include backlighting, smartphone holder and responsive keys. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about its unique design, features and styling.

“Zippcos, gaming mechanical keyboard is engineered with dexterity, precision and powered by superior innovation idea. We are proud to showcase its multi-feature, high output RGB backlighting and solid ergonomic write rest. The responsive keys will impress gamers and professionals alike.”

The Keyboard adopts the front waterproof design, which can be splash-proof for easy cleaning. The most basic function of a solid backlight keyboard is to allow you to see all your keys in the dark, enabling you to type with ease without issues. There is more. This special keyboard looks really awesome. Our RGB backlighting for individuals keys and some others comes with solid lighting and different colors. More benefits include; experience ultimate versatility with our solid RGB colored keyboard. Select colors base on your mode all done manually.

Early bird pledges are available from AU$180 or roughly £93 with worldwide shipping expected to take place during June 2020.

Source : Kickstarter

