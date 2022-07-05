Mazda CX-60 gets new diesel hybrid engine

Mazda has announced that their Mazda CX-60 SUV is getting a new diesel hybrid engine option in the UK, and there will be a choice of 200ps or 250ps.

The car will feature a new 3.3-litre in-line six-cylinder e-Skyactiv D diesel engine that is designed to be low emission when compared to other diesel engines.

Developed using the ‘right sizing’ concept which optimises displacement to improve both fuel and power efficiency, the all-new 3,283cc longitudinally installed common rail electric direct injection six-cylinder e-Skyactiv D unit will be offered with a choice of two power outputs: 200ps with rear-wheel drive and 254ps with Mazda i-Activ AWD (all-wheel drive).

Featuring a new 48v Mazda M Hybrid Boost system, the all-new diesel engine combines high output with excellent fuel economy. The new DCPCI technology is a highly innovative, advanced combustion system that improves engine efficiency, emissions and fuel economy. These two technologies contribute significantly to the CX-60’s outstanding driving range, performance, frugal fuel consumption and low emissions.

The 254ps e-Skyactiv D delivers impressive performance of 0-60mph in only 7.4 seconds and returns a WLTP average fuel consumption of 53.3mpg with CO 2 emissions of 137g/km. The 200ps variant returns a WLTP average fuel consumption of 57.6mpg with CO 2 emissions of only 127g/km.

You can find out more details about the new engine options for the Mazda CX-60 over at the Mazda website at the link below.

Source Mazda

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals