Mazda CX-50 crossover gets official

Mazda is launching a new SUV in the USA, the Mazda CX-50 crossover and the car will go into production at the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing (MTM) plant in Huntsville, Alabama in January 2022.

The new Mazda CX-50 crossover will come with the Skyactiv-G 2.5 naturally aspirated engine or Skyactiv-G 2.5 Turbo engine and it will feature a six-speed automatic transmission.

The CX-50 creates a new styling expression in the Mazda lineup that blends the brand’s striking Kodo design with an outdoor capable presence that respectfully interacts with the surroundings. The sleek, long silhouette and wide stance help give the vehicle dynamic proportions that balances design elements that are geared toward outdoor ruggedness. As expected with any current Mazda, the interior of CX-50 is well-crafted and features a layout focused on the driver. Blended seating materials and details inspired by technical, modern outdoor gear all help create a welcoming atmosphere fitting for both adventurists and those just starting their journey into an active lifestyle. A new panoramic moonroof, a first for Mazda, helps the occupants feel more connected to nature. The CX-50 will also debut new color options, such as Zircon Sand exterior paint and an available terracotta interior color.

To further support CX-50’s presence in the outdoor space, its designs are more than just beautiful, they are also functional. While the interior provides comfort to all passengers, the cargo space is thoughtfully designed to help support and enable outdoor activities. The vehicle’s height and length are ideal for easily loading and securing common outdoor equipment. Additionally, the high strength roof rails and reinforced b-pillars and door jambs add to the usability of securing equipment on the roof of CX-50. This all-new vehicle will help encourage our customers to explore the outdoors without having to compromise on distinct designs or dynamic driving.

