Get the perfect massage with the massage gun mounting kit

If you sometimes have trouble trying to massage those hard to reach areas of your back and body with your handheld massage gun after a workout, you may be interested in the new Monkee Mount. A massage gun mount and holder that allows you to clamp the gun in place allowing you to move your body to massage those hard to get to places.

Monkee Mount is compatible with most open-handle design massage guns, including: Theragun: Theragun Elite, Theragun Prime, Theragun Pro, Hyperice: Hyperice Hypervolt, Hyperice Hypervolt Plus, Hyperice Hypervolt Go and other such as the TriggerPoint Impact Massage Gun and most non-brand massage guns using our universal rubber rings.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $44 or £33 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 32% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Massage gun mounting kit

“Monkee Mount does the hard work for you by allowing you to stretch instead of strain, and easily add more force when you massage. Massage those hard-to-reach spots at home or in between sets at the gym thanks to Monkee Mount’s Squat Rack Attachment! Simply remove the holster and slide arms from the metal slide rods. Insert the Squat Rack Attachment through the slide arms and the holes on the squat rack, and enjoy your Monkee Mount at the gym. It will work with any hole size or any hole spacing. A perfect setup if you are a gym owner or gym user!”

If the Monkee Mount campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2022. To learn more about the Monkee Mount massage gun mount project play the promotional video below.

“Monkee Mount is built with high-quality materials that will last for years to come. Monkee Mount’s also super strong. It can handle up to 40 pounds of downward force, no need to worry about damaging your expensive massage gun. Plus, it’s made with protective rubber inserts so doors and walls will remain damage-free! “

