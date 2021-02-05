Mass Effect Legendary Edition PC requirements

If you are considering purchasing the new Mass Effect Legendary Edition collection announced by EA, you may be interested to know that minimum and recommended PC specifications have now been published, providing a quick overview of whether your current PC rig is capable of playing the remastered Mass Effect trilogy. As you would expect most gaming systems will be able to accommodate the game with no problem at all.

The Mass Effect Legendary Edition is now available to preorder from Origin and Steam, check out the official reveal trailer to learn more about what you can expect from the previously released games remastered and optimised for 4K Ultra HD resolution gameplay. Mass Effect: Legendary Edition will be officially launching and available to play from 14th May 2021.

“Relive the legend of Commander Shepard in the highly acclaimed Mass Effect trilogy with the Mass Effect Legendary Edition. Includes single-player base content and over 40 DLC from Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3 games, including promo weapons, armors, and packs – remastered and optimized for 4K Ultra HD. The updated trilogy launches May 14 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One with forward compatibility and targeted enhancements on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, as well as on PC via Origin and Steam.”

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition PC system requirements – Minimum :

CPU: Intel Core i5-3570 or AMD FX-8350

RAM: 8GB

GPU: Nvidia GTX 760 or AMD Radeon R9 280X.

Storage: 120GB

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition PC system requirements – Recommended :

CPU: Intel Core i7-7700 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

RAM: 16GB

GPU: Nvidia GTX 1070 or Radeon Vega 56

Storage: 120GB

