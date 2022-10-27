Maserati GranCabrio teased in new photos

Maserati has unveiled some teaser photos of one of its new cars, the Maserati GranCabrio and although the car is heavily camouflaged, we get an idea of what this new convertible will look like.

The Maserati GranCabrio is basically a convertible version of the Maserati GranTurismo, we are looking forward to seeing what the final car looks like.

The energy of the Trident’s sports cars is unstoppable and the journey into the future of the brand has already begun: GranTurismo and GranCabrio are the brand’s first cars to adopt a 100% electric solution.

Maserati is innovative by nature and is looking ahead into the future. The new models are intended to launch the Folgore electric range, with which Maserati will set the benchmark in every market segment: each car in the range will be full-electric by 2030.

Ahead of the launch of the new GranCabrio, expected next year, the prototype models are undergoing intensive testing (on the road, on the track and in various usage conditions), aimed at gathering essential data for optimal final tuning.

As soon as we get some more details about the new GranCabrio, including some photos of the car without the camouflage, we will let you know. The car will be launching next year.

Source Maserati



